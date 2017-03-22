Dues pending, Chandigarh Municipal Corporation grapples with rising cost of water supply

THE CHANDIGARH Municipal Corporation’s revenue from water bills is not even half of the expenditure incurred by the civic body on the maintenance of water supply.

Going by the data with the civic body, the difference between the expenditure and the revenue kept increasing every year. The civic body’s failure to recover its water dues is one of the reasons for the gap. One of the criteria for being a smart city is that there has to be 100 per cent billing and collection of water charges

Where in 2012-13 the expenditure was 114.57 crore, the revenue was only Rs 64.96 crore. There was a gap of nearly Rs 50 crore. Similarly in 2013-14, the revenue was only Rs 65.38 crore even when the expenditure increased up to Rs 126.59 crore.

In 2014-15, the civic body’s collection of the revenue dropped from the previous year to Rs Rs 62.89 crore when the expenditure on the maintenance of water supply was Rs 127.18 crore.

Yet again, in 2015-16 the expenditure increased up to Rs 132.40 crore while revenue collection remained only Rs 71.11 crore – a gap of Rs 61.29 crore.

There are around 6,255 domestic users (consumption between 120-160 units) from sector 31 to sector 61 and present revenue from them is only Rs 17,97,426. From sectors 1 to 16, there are only 1,825 consumers who earn a revenue of Rs 18 lakh to the MC.

The MC has failed to collect around Rs 15 crore from defaulters in past one decade. Defaulters in Villages and colonies alone have to pay dues amounting to Rs 11.92 crore. People in Bapu Dham owed Rs 42 lakh in water bills while those in Mauli owed Rs 86 lakh. There were several defaulters in Ram Darbar and a total amount of Rs 1.66 crore was pending. Similarly, Attawa villagers owed Rs 7.20 lakh, Dadumajra colony – Rs 87 lakh, Dadumajra village Rs 17 lakhs and those in Palsora owed Rs 62 lakh. Dues amounting to Rs 70 lakh were pending against defaulters in Maloya as well.

“The MC will not be able to fulfill the condition of 24X7 water supply if they do not streamline things. The officials are not serious in collecting the water revenue and that is the reason why this gap is arising,”said former chairman of water supply and committee, DS Sandhu.

A BJP councillor said, “If the MC concentrates on recovering its dues, there is no need to introduce a hike. The hike would also be of no use if the officials fail to enforce and collect the dues.”

However, officials said water tariff rates were low and that is why they are proposing a hike.

