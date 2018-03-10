Dubai smugglers enlisting youngsters from region to work as ‘gold mules’: Chandigarh customs

Gangs of smugglers operating in Dubai are enlisting young people from the region into smuggling rackets to work for them as mules, senior Customs officials at the Chandigarh International Airport said. This week, two incidents were detected involving three passengers, on two separate flights from Dubai smuggling in gold hidden in their body parts. Last week, on Holi, Customs officials caught a student smuggling in gold.

The ‘gold mules’ are promised a hefty sum for doing this, and the gullible are mostly students in Punjab and to a lesser extent, Haryana and small traders working in Dubai, officials told Chandigarh Newsline on Friday. The Customs department is now planning to introduce advance passenger information system (APIS) at the airport to improve the interception.

On Thursday, a Maharashtra man was caught with 180 grams of gold after he arrived from Dubai flight. He had kept a gold biscuit hidden in the rectum. Few days ago, the Customs foiled another gold smuggling bid and two women were caught with over 800 grams worth Rs 25 lakh. One of the women was a student.

A senior official said on Friday that during the investigation, it was found that all those passengers who had been either caught or arrested were specially for this work. “Their hotel and ticket are sponsored,” said the official. “The main gang handlers are based in Dubai. They (gangs) even don’t tell the name of the person to the passenger who actually receives the gold here. They are told that they would receive a call once the passenger comes out from Chandigarh airport.”

Customs sources also said the mules are mainly from Batala in Punjab, where there is a big gold market. The official said information from local immigration officials had also helped in some detections. “In the case of the two women, there were inputs from the immigration,” he said. Now after the Chandigarh International Airport recording an increase in the number of gold smuggling attempts, the Customs department is introducing APIS at the airport.

The system, which is already operational at several airports of the country, including Amritsar International Airport, helps the Customs department to have prior information about the passengers so that the officials get information about the travel history of the passengers arriving at the airport. A senior customs official told Chandigarh Newsline on Friday that the system would have specialised tools, which will also help improve the existing interception system.

“Our concern is that there are only three international flights operating at the airport, and the number of cases are more…Our interception levels are already high-tech, but it is going to further improve with the new system,” a senior customs official said. Chandigarh is currently linked to Dubai, UAE and Bangkok.

