Drunk engineer rams SUV into shanty, two women injured

A FAMILY OF seven members had a narrow escape when a Scorpio, driven by an allegedly drunk engineer, ploughed through their roadside shanty at Colony Number 4 light point and injured two women on Wednesday night.

The driver was identified as 33-year-old Gurpreet Singh of Patiala. He was arrested and his medical examination confirmed the presence of alcohol in his body.

The injured women were identified as Neha (21) and her cousin Rupa (22). The two were rushed to GMCH-32 and discharged after preliminary treatment. The incident took place around 12 am. The parents of Neha and Rupa also reside in the same shanty where they work on making the quilts.

Inspector ZP Khan, SHO of PS Industrial Area, said, “Gurpreet Singh lost balance and rammed his SUV into the two-wheelers, which were standing outside the shanty of the victim family. After being hit by the SUV, three two-wheelers banged the shanty of Rupa and Neha. The front portion of Gurpreet’s Scorpio also hit the shanty. There were a total of seven people in the shanty and only two women suffered injuries. They were rushed to hospital and discharged. Gurpreet Singh was coming from the side of the railway station. He was nabbed by the people on the spot and handed over to the police. His medical examination confirmed the presence of alcohol in his body. He was arrested and bailed out.” A case was registered at Industrial Area PS.

