Drugs supply case: ASP appears before SIT

Assistant Superintendent of Police (Jails) Karamjit Singh Bhullar, accused of “supplying” drugs to inmates of Faridkot and Kapurthala jails, appeared before the special investigation team at Kapurthala on Tuesday to record his statement.

Bhullar, who is held in the Fardikot jail, alleged that he was being framed by government authorities as he had exposed Rs 97 crore jail supplies scam. Bhullar’s wife Gurjit Kaur also spoke in his defence, claiming him to be a victim.

Bhullar was supposed to appear before the SIT on October 3 earlier but the Faridkot police slapped a fresh drugs case against him on the same day.

Jagjit Singh Saroya, SP (D) Kapurthala, who is heading the SIT, said the team will look into the case registered against Bhullar for supplying drugs in Kapurthala jail and allegedly extorting money from inmates.

Around a dozen inmates have recorded their statement against Bhullar under Section 164 of the CrPC in which they had claimed that Bhullar was regularly supplying drugs to Pargat Singh, a convict in a drugs smuggling case. They claimed Pargat used to sell those drugs to the inmates.

Bhullar told police that alleged irregularities were committed by the jail authorities in 2013. Jail officials on the other had alleged that Bhullar was trying to mislead the investigations by raising the ration issue.

For all the latest Chandigarh News, download Indian Express App