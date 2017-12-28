Drugs smuggling in Chandigarh: More arrests in 2016 than 2015

A total of 189 people were arrested under various sections of The Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act in 2016, while 165 were held in 2015. A total of 189 people were arrested under various sections of The Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act in 2016, while 165 were held in 2015.

At least 24 more people were arrested in Chandidarh for smuggling of narcotics in 2016 as compared to 2015, revealed the 2016 annual report of Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), released last week. A total of 189 people were arrested under various sections of The Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act in 2016, while 165 were held in 2015. Also, the report said 2016 witnessed a rise in seizures of conventional drugs like hasish, heroin and ganja, besides injections and tablets, sold illegally without prescription, in Chandigarh, as compared to 2015. But, less opium was seized in 2016 than 2015.

In 2016, 63.84 kg ganja was seized, 42 FIRs were registerd and 44 persons arrested. But, in 2015, 53.4 kg ganja was seized, 46 FIRs were lodged and 46 people arrested.

As far as hasish is concerned, in 2016, 48.98 kg of the drugs was seized, 33 cases were registered and 43 people arrested. In 2015, 10.76 kg hasish was seized, 26 FIRs were lodged and 27 people arrested.

But, the NCB personnel had seized merely 800 gm heroin with registering 85 cases and arresting 82 people in 2015. In 2016, however, the NCB personnel seized 26.15 kg heroin from 62 persons and registered 52 FIRs.

Only the quantity of opium seized was more in 2015?39.10 kg?with arrests of 10 persons. In 2016, the NCB seized 19.82 kg opium and arrested 13 persons.

NCB, Chandigarh, Superintendent Kuldeep Sharma attributed this to the presence of less intelligence inputs about the smuggling of opium. “Less intelligence inputs can be one of the reasons behind less seizure of opium in 2016 than 2015. If you see the figures of medicine drugs, there was not a single seizure in 2015 and we seized 1,685 injections and 4,485 tablets in 2016. In 2014 also, we had made a few seizure of injections and tablets in Chandigarh,” said Sharma.

He added that 2017 registered a huge hike in the seizures of all kind of drugs, without divulging any details.

For all the latest Chandigarh News, download Indian Express App