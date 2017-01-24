Drug case against Salwan, Rana: Investigating officer seeks week’s time to submit chargesheet

Punjab and Haryana High Court Punjab and Haryana High Court

In a drug case against a retired UT police inspector and a practising advocate of the Punjab and Haryana High Court, a local court adjourned the matter to February 20 after the investigating officer in the case sought more time to submit a supplementary chargesheet.

Five persons — advocate Jatin Salwan, a resident of Sector 15; Tarsem Rana, a retired police inspector; Narender Singh, Navjot Singh Dhaliwal and Lovepreet Kaur — are facing trial in the case. Rana, Salwan and Bhagwan Das were arrested on July 3 last year for allegedly planting 2.6 kg opium and fake currency worth Rs 15 lakh in the car of one Bhagwan Singh.

Though the Punjab and Haryana High Court granted bail to Salwan on October 4 last year, the petition regarding quashing of an FIR filed by him is pending with the high court. The high court has asked for the CFSL report in the case. The matter would come up for hearing in the high court on February 13.

The investigating officer, Ram Rattan, sought a week’s time from the hearing in the high court to submit supplementary challan. A retired IAS officer had a property dispute case with Sukhbir Singh Shergill. Rana and Salwan had allegedly asked Shergill to come or send someone to receive a case file so that the case could be disposed of.

He sent his accountant Bhagwan Singh to collect the same. However, they allegedly put the cash and drugs in his car and later informed the police. Police later found out that it was a trap for Shergill.