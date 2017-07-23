Driver of ‘killer car’ acquitted of rash and negligent driving

Representational Image Representational Image

After a four-year trial, a car driver was on Friday acquitted in a case of negligent driving in which a rickshaw puller died as the witness turned hostile. On Friday Jai Parkash, a resident of Nayagaon, was exonerated of all charges by a court as the witness failed to recognise him. In the detailed judgment, the court said, “When the material witnesses of the prosecution have not supported the prosecution case, this court is left with no option but to arrive at the conclusion that benefit of doubt has to be given to the accused.”

The court pointed out that the prosecution had failed to establish the guilt of the accused. “The accused is clearly entitled to get the benefit of doubt. Accordingly, the accused is hereby acquitted of the charges framed against him under sections 279 and 304-A IPC…”

The incident dates back to January 8, 2013, when the accident occurred in the Industrial Area. The complainant, Ram Asre, said he saw a rickshaw puller going towards the light point of Colony Number 4 from the side of a CTU workshop at about 8:30 pm. A four-wheeler came from behind in high speed and hit the rickshaw.

The car was being driven in a rash and negligent manner. Due to the impact of the collision, the rickshaw got entangled in the car and the rickshaw-puller fell down. The driver stopped his car 10-15 steps ahead and tried to pull the rickshaw out. When he raised an alarm, the driver fled while the rickshaw was still entangled. The rickshaw-puller, Nagina, was rushed to hospital where he was declared brought dead. Police later arrested the accused. Pronouncing the orders, the court said the eyewitness has completely demolished the prosecution’s case by stating that he cannot identify the accused as the one who was driving the vehicle on the day of the accident.

