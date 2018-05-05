Drink driving: Challaning of two-wheeler, auto drivers on the rise

In 2017, 1,211 people, out of the 6,662 people challaned for drink driving, were riding two-wheelers. (File photo) In 2017, 1,211 people, out of the 6,662 people challaned for drink driving, were riding two-wheelers. (File photo)

THE NUMBER of two-wheeler drivers and auto drivers challaned for drink driving seems to be increasing simultaneously along with drivers of four-wheeler vehicles. Traffic police officials said the wrong perception that traffic personnel do not conduct alcohosensor test of two-wheeler riders and auto drivers was the reason behind it.

In 2017, 1,211 people, out of the 6,662 people challaned for drink driving, were riding two-wheelers. In 2016, of the 4,982 people challaned, 454 were two-wheeler riders. In 2015, of the 4,037 people challaned for drink driving, 433 were two-wheeler drivers. Similarly, 32 auto drivers were challaned in 2015, 32 in 2016 and 223 in 2017. The figures have been mentioned in the Road Accident Analysis Book-2018.

A traffic police inspector said, “As the number of overall challans issued for drunken driving has been increasing over the last several years, figures of two-wheeler drivers and auto drivers caught for drunk driving is also increasing. We also have a few cases in which two-wheeler riders and auto drivers have been challaned for drink driving twice. A perception that traffic police only check four-wheeler riders for drunken driving is the reason behind it. We have also seized the two-wheelers and autos of the challaned person, who will get them released from court.”

In case of heavy vehicles, six truck drivers were challaned for drink driving in 2015, five in 2016 and 12 in 2017. Though SSP (Traffic) Shashank Anand was not available for comment, a DSP-rank officer, deployed in the enforcement of traffic rules, said, “Since 2017, we have started strictly examining two-wheeler riders for drink driving. A special team was deployed at every traffic naka along with a team, which examined only drivers of four-wheelers, to examine two-wheeler riders. A majority of truck drivers, caught for drink driving, were challaned at nakas near Transport Light Point-26, Jira Mandi road near Maloya and near Iron Market, Sector 29.”

Incidentally, the overall figures of challans for drink driving have increased in the last three years. 4,037 people were challaned in 2015, 4,982 in 2016 and 6,662 in 2017.

