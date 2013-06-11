Dreaming Big

She launched her production house,Cinemorphic,two years ago. In this time,Prashita Chaudhary has been associated with some of the most prestigious projects in the Indian as well as the international film industry. The 27-year-old entrepreneur is a co-producer

on Shlok Sharmas Haraamkhor and Vasan Balas Peddlers,both backed by Anurag Kashyaps production house AKFPL.

Apart from these two films,she has scored big by co-producing No Mans Land director Danis Tanovics film with Emraan Hashmi. I am passionate about cinema but I dont believe that films should cater to a certain audience. I prefer world cinema and international co-productions as they look at the bigger picture, she says.

Even as these three films await release,Chaudhary has announced another film that she is co-producing,this time with Edward Pressmans Hollywood production house,Pressman Films. It may have come a tad late in the day,but a film on mathematician Srinivasa Ramanujan is finally being made. The project,currently in pre-production stages,is based on Robert Kanigels book The Man Who Knew Infinity: A Life of the Genius Ramanujan,and will be directed by writer-director Matthew Brown.

While Indian-born actor Dev Patel has been signed on to play the central character,the team is still scouting for a Hollywood biggie who would play his mentor,mathematician GH Hardy.

Currently titled Infinity,the script is ready and the production team is scouting for locations both in India and London,where the film can be shot, says Chaudhary,who was at the Cannes Film Festival recently to announce the film with Pressman. Once the announcements are made and the locations get finalised,Chaudhary says,there are also plans to have a formal announcement in India with the cast and crew.

