Dreaded Haryana gangster killed in police encounter

According to police, Geong was killed in retaliatory fire when he was trying to escape, leaving his car behind. Express According to police, Geong was killed in retaliatory fire when he was trying to escape, leaving his car behind. Express

A dreaded gangster, who was brought back to Haryana from South Africa in 2008 with the help of Interpol and sentenced to life term in 2014 for a murder in Kaithal, was killed in a police encounter in Karnal village on Saturday. Congress’s national spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala had approached the Punjab and Haryana high court for restoration of his security cover of Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) after Geong had jumped the parole in 2016.

According to police, Geong was killed in retaliatory fire when he was trying to escape, leaving his car behind.

Karnal SP Jashandeep Singh Randhawa told The Indian Express they had received information that he would come to Karnal area on Saturday. “We had put barricades around the village Rahra. When police tried to check a car there, he (Geong) started firing. In retaliation, the police also fired and he sped off towards a village,” said Randhawa.

“As the police chased him, Geong opened fire from the car. The police team aimed at the car tyres. After the car tyres burst, Geong tried to flee on foot while continuing to fire at the police. He was killed in the retaliatory fire at 2 pm,” said the SP.

About 40-year-old Geong was involved in 37 cases, including of murders, and carried a reward of Rs 50,000 on his head.

Before escaping to South Africa in 2006 after killing a Kaithal plywood dealer Narinder Arora, Geong was allegedly running an extortion racket from Kaithal jail. After extradition he was put to trial in court and was sentenced to life imprisonment in 2014 in the murder case.

Surjewala had earlier told The Indian Express that he had personally persuaded the matter with the Union Ministry of External Affairs and Ministry of Home Affairs to bring back Geong to Haryana. Surjewala represents Kaithal constituency whose Geong village was Surender Geong’s base. Acting on the petition of Surjewala, the HC in January had asked the Centre to provide ‘Y’ category security to Surjewala.

Geong was lodged in Jhajjar jail before he was released on May 23 on his plea to repair his house in Kaithal. Suspecting that Geong may attempt to slip out of the country after jumping parole, the Haryana Police had issued a lookout notice at various immigration checkpoints against him.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now