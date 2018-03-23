Draw for Mohali liquor vend licences on March 26

The officials said that the decision to reduce the liquor quota was taken to break the monopoly of contractors. (Photo for representation purpose) The officials said that the decision to reduce the liquor quota was taken to break the monopoly of contractors. (Photo for representation purpose)

The excise department will hold a draw of lots for liquor vend licences in the district on March 26. The last date of applying is March 23. This time, the department has reduced the quota limit of liquor that each vend can sell, after around 10 years. The officials said that the decision to reduce the liquor quota was taken to break the monopoly of contractors.

Assistant Excise and Taxation Officer Paramjeet Singh said that this year the department reduced the quota of Indian-made Foreign Liquor (IMFL) by 21 per cent, while that of Punjab-made Liquor (PML) by 23 per cent and beer’s by 20 per cent.

“T his year the quota for PML is fixed at 19.68 lakh Proof Litre (PL), while last year it was 25.58 lakh PL. The quota for IMFL has been fixed at 15.30 lakh PL, while last year the quota was 19.34 lakh PL. Beer’s quota has been reduced from 18.55 lakh Bulk Litre (BL) to 14.78 lakh BL,” he said.

Singh added that they reduced the quota as liquor contractors complained that the excessive quota in the district caused them losses. Singh further said that this year they have also done away with the limit on the number of groups applying for the draw. “There were only seven groups last year, but this year the number is 35. Earlier, one group had to apply for minimum Rs 40 crore contract, but now we have reduced it to Rs 5 crore. The reduction will increase participation of people,” he added.

The draw will be held at Rai Farm on Kharar-Landran road. There are 211 liquor vends in the district.

