DPS fee hike: Court issues notice to CBSE

TAKING UP the petition filed by 33 parents challenging the steep fee hike at a Sector 40-based private school, a local court issued a notice to the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Monday.

The case filed against Delhi Public School (DPS), Sector 40, was transferred from the court of chief judicial magistrate Akshdeep Mahajan to the court of civil judge senior division Karanvir Singh Maju on April 12.

The court of civil judge senior division Karanvir Singh Maju issued a notice to CBSE and adjourned the matter to April 21. The counsel for DPS submitted the reply stating that the plaintiffs (parents) in the case who have challenged the fee hike had already deposited the fee.

The school mentioned in the written statement that the court doesn’t have the jurisdiction to take up the matter of fixation of fees payable by the students of the school. It added that the school was affiliated with the CBSE and the school was governed by the bye-laws formulated by the board. “The plaintiffs have mentioned bye-law number 11 which takes up the issue of school fees charged by the unaided private schools. In case of violation of the said bye-law, the CBSE can take action against the school by de-affiliating it,” stated the reply filed by the school.

The school added that the Central government had recently announced a hike in the salaries of the Central government employees as per the recommendations of the 7th Pay Commission due to which the fee structure for the session 2017-2018 was considered, said the reply.

Elaborating on the 7th Pay Commission, the school said, “The school has 3,509 students, including 37 new entrants of nursery under 25 per cent RTE quota. Out of these students, only 2,992 students pay fees. The school has 92 persons for housekeeping, 19 persons as administrative employees of whom 18 are on the Central government payroll. The fee hike is, therefore, commensurate with the facilities which are being provided by the school to its students.”

In the petition filed by the parents against DPS on April 7, they had stated that when they were intimated about the fee hike in March this year they decided to take up the matter with the principal. The parents added that when they spoke to the principal of the school, no heed was paid to their concerns.

The parents alleged that the respondent warned them that if the fee was not deposited before April 10 as per revised fee booklets for the session 2017-18 then the names of their children would be struck off the rolls.

The parents alleged that the school had demanded an exorbitant fee and had increased the quarterly tuition fee by 43 per cent.

The court of CJM had earlier issued a notice to the CBSE on April 7. The notice was not served and the court then issued a fresh notice to CBSE.

