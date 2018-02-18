Don’t play with students’ careers: consumer forum to private institute

Observing that private institutes “cannot be allowed to play with the careers of students”, the Chandigarh State Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission has directed OXL School of Multimedia, which shut shop in 2015, to refund Rs 2.9 lakh course fee with a fine of Rs 60,000 to a student who had opted for BSc multimedia course, but was handed over a printed certificate pertaining to Diploma in Multimedia instead.

Shivam Malhotra, a resident of Patiala, has stated in his complaint that he took admission to a three-year degree course in BSc, multimedia, in OXL School of Multimedia, in July 2013. The total course fee was Rs 2.7 lakh, payable in installments and till November 2015, he paid Rs 2.9 lakh, which included interests. Malhotra alleged that the institute failed to conduct any annual examination and when pressurised by the students, it handed them over a printed certificate pertaining to Diploma in Multimedia in December 2015. The same month, the director closed the institute and shifted to Sector 34 A, Chandigarh, where he opened another college, ORANE Institute of Beauty and Wellness.

When the complainant approached the director again at the new institute, he was assured that an examination will be taken and a degree awarded. But the new college too was shut.

In April 2016, the complainant met the staff of the institute and demanded refund of the fee, but, they didn’t oblige, following which he gave a formal complaint to the consumer forum.

In reply, the OXL School of Multimedia, stated that they had started various degree courses with the help of National Coordinators Mindtrek Edu Tech Pvt. Ltd, which had signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Karnataka State Open University (KSOU). The responsibility of the OXL School of Multimedia was only to complete the courses and the degree was to be issued by KSOU through their national coordinator (Mindtrek), Gurgaon. They stated that KSOU had issued a notification whereby it withdrew all the programmes offered by the collaborative institutions and their study centres outside and within the territory of Karnataka.

The institute director stated that they also issued a legal notice to the coordinator (Mindtrek) to issue the pending degrees, besides the KSOU, which have been not provided till date.

Meanwhile, the forum observed that the OXL School of Multimedia, by charging the required fee for two years continuously, but not conducting the final examination and hence not issuing the degree certificates, ruined the future of the complainant. The negligent act of them has wasted three precious years of the complainant with no fruitful outcome.

“It was for the institute to assure themselves beforehand before charging fee from innocent students like the complainant and they cannot be allowed to play with the careers of the students. Hence, the act of the institute by not providing proper services proves deficiency on their part, which certainly caused mental and physical harassment to the complainant,” observed the forum in its order uploaded in public domain on February 16.

