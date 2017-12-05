Don’t firm up selection list yet: CAT to UPSC

A notice was issued to the Haryana government and the UPSC and the tribunal has also issued notice to Asha Sharma, medical officer, Haryana, for December 20. A notice was issued to the Haryana government and the UPSC and the tribunal has also issued notice to Asha Sharma, medical officer, Haryana, for December 20.

THE CENTRAL Administrative Tribunal (CAT) Monday restrained the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) from finalising the selection list of candidates recommended for induction into the Indian Administrative Service (IAS) as a Haryana officer has challenged the screening committee’s ‘suggestion’ of the name of the state Education Minister Ram Bilas Sharma’s daughter for the cadre.

The order passed by Justice (retired) M S Sullar came on a petition filed by Surender Singh Dahiya, additional director, agriculture department, who has sought quashing of recommendations of the screening committee. A notice was issued to the Haryana government and the UPSC and the tribunal has also issued notice to Asha Sharma, medical officer, Haryana, for December 20. Sharma is the daughter of Haryana Education Minister, Ram Bilas Sharma.

Dahiya in the plea has said that Asha “was not at all eligible and did not qualify/fulfill bench mark/criteria of having outstanding record for the previous five years prior to the relevant year, as contemplated under Rule 4 of Indian Administrative Services…” Stating that her name was “illegally recommended by the screening committee… for the reasons best known to it,” Dahihya has said that even the chief secretary, Haryana, last year had sought clarification about Asha’s Annual Confidential Reports (ACR) from additional chief secretary of the health department.

“… During the period 01.12.2014 to 20.12.2014, she remained on earned leave and from 15.01.2015 to15.03.2015, she remained on child care leave, thus, rest of the period of he report is less than three months and no report can be recorded for a period of less than three months,” reads Dahiya’s application.

Dahiya has further said that the Asha’s name was also recommended for vacany in 2015 by the Screening Committe on the basis of the same service record but “her candidtature was not approved by UPSC” then in view of the set rules.

