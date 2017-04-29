Chandigarh: Dog bite victims to get free treatment in city for six months

All dog bite victims, including those from Panchkula and Mohali, will now be provided with animal and human serum at Chandigarh dispensaries for free. The decision, which was taken at the general House meeting of the Chandigarh Municipal Corporation on Friday, came in the wake of an incident where a rabid stray dog had bitten 11 people in Sector 15 last week. The free facility will be given for six months. The animal serum costs Rs 50 only, while human serum costs up to Rs 20,000. The municipal corporation has two dispensaries in sectors 19 and 38 where dog bite victims are treated. The initial agenda was to make only the animal serum free for the victims. However, there was argument in the House to make both the serums free.

Congress councillor Devinder Singh Babla said: “What is the use of making animal serum free that costs only Rs 100. When a person has been a victim of stray dog bite, it is not his fault. Both the serums should be for free. There are rickshaw pullers and workers also who do not get proper treatment and cannot afford human serum of Rs 20,000.” Mayor Asha Jaswal said the entire treatment of the victims would be free as accorded approval by the House. The Central Research institute (CRI), Kasauli, had confirmed that the stray dog who had bitten 11 people in Sector 15 was rabid. There had been a panic among the victims since then.

Last Saturday, the stray dog attacked 11, including elderly, and later it died. The first attack was at 4 am when Kanhaiya who works at the MC public toilet was sleeping outside the toilet block. After an hour, a rickshaw puller was attacked in a similar way while he was sleeping in the corridor of the market. Later during the day, the dog attacked several others.

