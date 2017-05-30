Doctors identify recipient, gear up for first lung transplant at PGIMER

The Institute recently received the much-awaited lung preservation solution, which is mandatory before proceeding with the transplant. Express Photo The Institute recently received the much-awaited lung preservation solution, which is mandatory before proceeding with the transplant. Express Photo

DOCTORS AT Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER) have initiated the process to conduct the first lung transplant at the institute. The institute recently received the much-awaited lung preservation solution, which is mandatory before proceeding with the transplant. The PGI has witnessed an increase in the cadaver donation cases for the last few years. But the institute is yet to begin conducting the lung and live liver transplant at the institute.

Now doctors said that they were gearing up to conduct the first lung transplant. “We have identified the recipient for the transplant. He has undergone various medical investigations,” Dr D Behera, head, department of pulmonary medicine, PGI, told Chandigarh Newsline. He confirmed that the hospital also received the solution which was important for the transplant.

Dr Behera claimed that the institute would become the first government hospital in the country if the transplant was successfully conducted. “The private hospitals have been doing it for a long time now but government hospital has not done any case,” he said. Recently, sources said a meeting was held at PGI in which the protocol was discussed how to go ahead with the transplant.

According to the PGI doctors, they are now waiting for a compatible donor. “The institute is recording a number of organ donation cases. If all goes well and we manage to retrieve lung from a brain-dead patient, then we get compatibility in both the cases. We will initiate the transplant,” said a doctor. The institute so far has retrieved two lungs from the brain-dead patients, which were donated for research purposes to the institute.

Another doctor, however, said several other important things were required before the hospital could go for the lung transplant. “Even if we are able to get the organ from a brain-dead patient, we have to see other things, including same blood group for the transplant,” said a doctor.

The Union government in 2014 announced PGI as the Regional Organ & Tissue Transplant Organisation (ROTTO) for the northern region. Since the ROTTO was started at PGI, the number of cadaver organ donation cases has seen an increase. In 2015, the number of organ donation cases was 26, which increased to 27 in 2016. So far this year, the number has already reached 22. PGI doctors expect to perform around 40 organ donation cases this year.

For all the latest Cities News, download Indian Express App