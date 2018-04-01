Doctor death: Court in Chandigarh adds charges of murder agains husband, father-in-law

Charges of murder under section 302 read with 120B (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) were pressed against Dr Vipul Mittal and his father, Dr Bal Krishan, by Chandigarh Additional District and Sessions Judge Poonam R Joshi on Saturday. The father-son duo is already facing charges under sections 306 (abetment to suicide), 498 A (husband or relative of a husband subjecting woman to cruelty) and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the IPC.

The two accused, Dr Vipul Mittal (40) and his father, Dr Bal Krishan (70), were arrested after Vipul’s wife, Sakshi Mittal (35), allegedly committed suicide at her in laws’ residence in November 2015. After a case was registered on the complaint of Sakshi’s father, Rishi Kumar, Chandigarh Police filed a chargesheet against the accused doctors under sections 306, 498A and 34 IPC and framed charges in March 2016.

Rishi’s counsel, Advocate Terminder Singh, also filed an application under Section 216 CrPC for amendment of charges and adding charges of 302 read with 120B IPC against the accused in view of the evidence produced by his client. According to the application, Rishi Kumar told the court that both the accused had conspired to murder Sakshi. It also stated that Sakshi’s feet were touching the ground and there was a window in the room through which the father-son duo may have fled after committing the crime. It further pointed out that Sakshi’s laptop, cellphone and other belongings were missing, too. Moreover, before Sakshi died, she told her father on phone that she had been tortured by her in-laws.

After hearing Terminder’s plea and based on the evidence and statements of Sakshi’s father, the ADJ court on Saturday slapped additional charges under Section 302, read with 120B of IPC, against the accused doctors. Terminder said, “The court has amended the charges as police have not investigated the matter and there was sufficient evidence to frame charges. Also, going by the facts, the height of the fan was low and the victim’s feet were touching the ground. So, it was impossible for Sakshi to commit suicide and any person could have come through the window and committed the crime.”

According to the prosecution, a case was registered on the complaint of Rishi Kumar, who was informed by phone that his daughter had committed suicide at her in-laws’ residence on November 6, 2015. Based on the complaint, Sakshi’s husband and father-in-law were arrested and booked under section 306, 498A and 34 IPC.

Sakshi was a radiologist at Fortis Hospital, Mohali, while her husband, Vipul, was a doctor at Cheema Hospital in Mohali. The victim is survived by a four-year-old son.

The incident was reported to the police by her in-laws and Sakshi was rushed to Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) Sector 32 where doctors declared her dead. The police then called her parents from Haryana to GMCH 32 for autopsy.

Rishi Kumar further alleged that Sakshi’s in-laws had been demanding dowry and her husband was always quarrelling with his daughter, pestering her to get money from her parents.

