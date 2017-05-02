DJs can’t play music outside halls in community centres: Panel proposal

NOW ALL those booking community centres for their functions would not be permitted to play DJs on the lawns or in open spaces outside the halls in the community centres, if all goes to plan. The committee that has been managing the community centres has recommended that music would be allowed only inside the halls of the community centres.

BJP councillor and former mayor Arun Sood, who is a member of the committee, said that this was the reason why they had decided to come up with soundproof halls in the new community centres.

“Music outside would always create a nuisance for residents as the community centre is within the residential area. Moreover, now in all the new community centres which are being constructed, we are recommending a soundproof hall so that the sound of music doesn’t go outside,” said Sood.

He added, “All these recommendations in the report would be brought to the coming House meeting and then would go to the administration.”

Although nuisance created by the loud music is a major reason for this decision, the civic body has not thought of any solution to the functions held in the neighbourhood parks which are not managed by any association. Functions are not allowed in the green belts but they are allowed in the neighbourhood parks which are not developed or maintained by any association.

Until now, during all the marriage functions, the arrangement for music was always made outside halls on the lawns.

On whether timings would be increased from 10 pm if music is played inside, Sood said, “If the soundproof halls prove to be successful and not even little sound goes outside, we will ask the administration to make an amendment and not include the community centres in the ‘no music allowed after 10 pm’ rule.”

There are 44 community centres in the city. New community centres are coming up in sectors 37, 38 West, 43, 50 and 56. Soundproof halls are recommended for these centres. There are other proposals of dismantling those community centres which are in a bad shape. Due to less funds with the Municipal Corporation, the UT Administration has agreed to construct the community centres and then hand over the maintenance to the MC.

The civic body has already allowed serving of liquor at all the community centres after the UT Administration exempted the MC from paying the requisite fee for serving liquor at the community centres.

