Diwali rush: Special trains of no help too

For those planning to travel long distance by train during Diwali,getting a confirmed ticket may be next to impossible. A sizeable population of the city being from other states, including students at city colleges and Panjab University,the rush for tickest was obvious as most of them plan to celebrate the festival at home.

Those who failed to book their tickets have only two options left – either to book a tatkal ticket,or wait till special trains are announced. However,tickets for special trains that are being run currently are also unavailable.

According to information,the seats for trains to Lucknow,Indore,Mumbai and Kolkata are either unavailable or have a long waiting list. From October 29 till Diwali,tickets in the two trains running from Chandigarh to Mumbai – Goa Sampark Kranti Express and Paschim Express – are unavailable.

A special weekly train from Chandigarh to Indore was started on October 18,which will make six more trips till November 29. However tickets for November 1,when most of the people would want to travel,are unavailable.

Tickets for other important destinations like Kolkata and Lucknow are also unavailable. Kalka Mail,running between Chandigarh to Howrah has a waiting list from October 30 onwards. Two trains running between Chandigarh to Lucknow – Chandigarh-Lucknow Junction Express and Chandigarh-Lucknow Express have sold out between October 29 and November 2.

Some of the special trains being run by Ambala division to accommodate the festival rush are also without any confirmed tickets to offer to the passengers. A weekly train to Dibrugarh,which will make seven trips till December,has no confirmed tickets to offer around Diwali.

Anticipating the rush,the Railways had introduced special trains and coaches were augmented to accommodate more people. Even then,the festive rush is rendering the passengers helpless.

However,there is some relief for those who travel for shorter distance and are ready to take a bus. There are a good number of seats available in buses for destinations like Delhi or Shimla. Those willing to shell out bigger amounts can also get flight tickets as seats are available in most of the flights.

