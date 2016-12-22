District Bar Association elections today: Day before polls, candidates woo fellow lawyers, promise facilities and schemes

Ahead of the District Bar Association (DBA) elections on Thursday, the contestants are wooing votes of fellow lawyers by assuring newly built chambers, insurance schemes and others. M S Waraich, president, Lawyers Service Block Committee, said: “This is for the first time in the history of the bar association that there are more than two candidates contesting for a particular post. For the post of president, three candidates are contesting. Similarly, four advocates are contesting each for the post of secretary and vice-president.”

Shankar Gupta, contesting for the post of president, said: “One of our main agendas is to develop a good relation between the bar and the bench. We will also take up the issue of allotment of chambers to advocates.”

Speaking on the agenda, Amritveer Singh, who is contesting as treasurer, said: “I will ensure that there is transparency in the system. The handbook of lawyers needs to be amended. Among other things we want to ensure pension to start for old advocates above 75 years of age.”

Kapil Mittal, who is contesting for the post of secretary, said he would work for the improvement of basic facilities in district courts. “There is no good food available here. We will try to start a canteen run by CITCO,” he said. Vipan Negi, contesting for the post of vice-president, want the improvement of parking lots in the district courts, and of the relationships between advocates and judges. Speaking to the Newsline Correspondent, Negi said, “For improving the relationship, we plan to hold a meeting with the judges. We will tie up with an insurance company so that all advocates can get themselves and their families insured.”

Coordinator of the Lawyers Service Block Committee, RK Joshi said, “There are 1,200 to 1,400 lawyers who are presently practicing without chambers in the service block. We want chambers to be allotted on the high court pattern. We also want the administration to start separate buses for advocates as not all lawyers have four-wheelers.”