Differently-abled pushed off train, GRP sets up team to identify assailants

A DAY after the attack on a differently abled man on a moving train, Government Railway Police on Saturday formed a team of five police personnel to identify the assailants. Till now, police have failed to make any headway in the case, maintaining that efforts were on to identify the assailants. When Raj Kishore, the elder son of victim Upinder Prasad Mehtu, arrived from Faridabad, the victim was handed over to him.

Sources in the GRP said Mehtu claimed that he could identify the accused if the assailants were produced before him. Meanwhile, efforts were made to talk to Raj Kishore but he did not respond.

Mehtu was allegedly beaten and thrown out of a moving train by three youths near Ambala in Haryana on Friday. Police have registered a case of enacting and attempt to murder. Mehtu had boarded the train in Chandigarh for Delhi. Near Ambala station, an altercation broke out between him and the three accused, who were in that coach, reserved only for disabled.

“Sincere efforts were being made to arrest the three men, who were smoking which was objected to by the victim. The accused had slapped and kicked him several times before pushing him out of the train. I am himself coordinating and supervising the ongoing investigation,” said DSP Shital Singh, GRP, Ambala.

Before throwing him out, the three accused even snatched Mehtu’s mobile phone and Rs 600. The three accused were in the age group of 22-26 years. A case under sections 379B and 307 IPC has been registered.

