Differences with party’s youth wing, not in the family, says Shivpal Yadav’s son

Aditya Yadav also shrugged off reports that Akhilesh Yadav was about to float a new party. (Archive) Aditya Yadav also shrugged off reports that Akhilesh Yadav was about to float a new party. (Archive)

Aditya Yadav, son of SP state president Shivpal Yadav, on Friday admitted that while there were difference of opinion when it came to the party’s youth wing, there are no differences within the family. Aditya, who was in Agra to attend a private function, said that among the four frontal organisations in SP, the youth wing is most strong. “There was some difference of opinion which had led to the tension but it has been resolved now,” he claimed.

Watch what else is making news:

Asked about Mainpuri MLC Udaiveer Singh’s statement about party chief Mulayam Singh Yadav’s wife in the ongoing family feud, Aditya claimed that women in his family have no role to play in this matter and it was visible when the family celebrated Dussehra together recently.

In his letter to Mulayam on Wednesday, the MLC had claimed that after 2012 Assembly poll results, while Mulayam wanted to make his son Akhilesh the chief minister, Akhilesh wanted Mulayam to become the CM. “When this discussion become public, a conspiracy against Akhilesh was started within the family… Akhilesh’s stepmother did not come in front but Shivpal become her political face and contacted various leaders to stop Mulayam’s decision,” he had claimed.

“With time, your wife, son, daughter-in-law and your brother and their relatives… opportunistic leaders and contractors got associated… and continuously hatched conspiracy against the chief minister. You insulted the CM under their pressure but he ignored…” he wrote to Mulayam.

Aditya, however, said: “Ye sab bewakoofi ki baate hain. Ye jo kuch bhi tha wo humare ghar ke bade neta log jo politics me actively participate karte hain unke beech tha. Baaki humare ghar ki bhabhian, maa or Tai ji hain..un sabke beech aisa kuch nahi hain (This is nonsense. The issue was between the senior family members who are also in active politics. There are no differences among the women in the family).”

He added: “Aisi koi kaleh nai thi. Jaisa ki aap jaante hi hain party ki chaar wings hain jisme se youth wing ko sabse majboot mana jata hai. Bus youth wing ke saath kuch differences of opinions thi jo ki ab suljha li gai hain. Bus iske alawa kuch bhi nai tha (There are no differences. Of the four wings of the party, the youth wing is the strongest. Some differences had cropped up with the youth wing, it has now been resolved).”

About Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav taking out a rath yatra alone, Aditya said that even last time, Akhilesh had led the yatra alone. He added that Mulayam is supposed to flag off that yatra on November 3.

Asked whether Akhilesh would attend the party’s silver jubilee event in Lucknow on November 5, Aditya said that his participation is expected. “He has not assured that he would participate as his yatra would also commence at the same time. Still, he has said that he will try his best to come,” he added.

Shrugging off reports that Akhilesh was about to float a new party, Aditya — also the chairman of UP Pradeshik Cooperative Federation (UPPCF) — said: “People know how much time it takes to float a new party and elections are already round the corner… It’s all perception and fake news. Akhilesh is our CM and is the next CM face… this has already been declared by senior leaders.”

For all the latest Chandigarh News, download Indian Express App