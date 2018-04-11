DGP vs DGPs: Punjab police chief recuses himself from CM’s panel

Aiming to douse the fire of infighting in the top brass of state police, Amarinder has called a meeting of all DGPs and ADGPs of on Wednesday. Aiming to douse the fire of infighting in the top brass of state police, Amarinder has called a meeting of all DGPs and ADGPs of on Wednesday.

Three days after Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh constituted a three-member panel to look into infighting in the Punjab Police following DGP (HRD) Siddharth Chattopadhyay’s application in the Punjab and Haryana High Court, state DGP Suresh Arora has recused himself from the panel.

Arora was on the panel along with Suresh Kumar, Chief Principal Secretary to CM, and Home Secretary NS Kalsi. Sources said Arora has written to the CM that since Chattopadhyay had levelled allegations against him in the High Court, he should not be on the panel to look into the entire issue and it should be left to some other officer.

Chattopadhyay had on Friday moved an application in the HC stating he was being implicated in the case relating to the suicide Inderpreet Singh Chadha, a philanthropist and son of president of Chief Khalsa Diwan, Charanjit Singh Chadha. Chattopadhyay had accused DGP Arora and DGP (Intelligence) Dinkar Gupta for a bid to implicate him. He had linked Arora and Gupta with a probe against dismissed inspector Inderjit Singh and SSP Moga Raj Jit Singh in a drug trafficking case.

Chattopadhyay has been probing the drug trafficking case as the head of a SIT constituted to look into it. Following Chattopadhyay’s application the HC had stayed investigations against him.

A day later, Amarinder had set up the panel comprising Arora himself to prepare a report on the issue and suggest corrective action.

Aiming to douse the fire of infighting in the top brass of state police, Amarinder has called a meeting of all DGPs and ADGPs of on Wednesday. The senior police officers including Arora, Gupta and Chattopadhyay, would be coming face to face with each other in in the meeting being chaired by the CM.

Sources in the government said the CM has allowed Arora to recuse himself from the panel and replaced him with Chief Secretary Karan Avtar Singh.

For all the latest Chandigarh News, download Indian Express App