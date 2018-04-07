DGP vs DGPs in Punjab and Haryana HC: Split in Punjab Police brass wide open

The HC took a strong note of the application filed by Chattopadhyaya and asked the Punjab government to produce the record of the investigation on April 23. The HC took a strong note of the application filed by Chattopadhyaya and asked the Punjab government to produce the record of the investigation on April 23.

The divide in the top brass of the Punjab Police came out in open on Friday when names of two of its seniormost officers, both DGP-rank officers, were taken by another DGP in the Punjab and Haryana High Court in connection with a drug trafficking case.

The HC today stayed proceedings against DGP (HRD) Siddharth Chattopadhyaya in the Inderpreet Singh Chadha suicide case after he told the court that the role of Punjab DGP Suresh Arora and DGP (Intelligence) Dinkar Gupta had surfaced in the ongoing SIT probe against dismissed inspector Inderjit Singh and SSP Moga Raj Jit Singh in a drug trafficking case, and that attempts were now being made to implicate him in the suicide case at the behest of Arora and Gupta.

Chadha committed suicide on January 3, after a video of his father Charanjeet Singh Chadha, showing him in a compromising position with the principal of a school managed by his organisation, went viral and he was booked for sexual harassment. Chadha had mentioned Chattopadhyaya’s name in his dairy written in 2016 in connection with a case filed against him in the NRI Commission, where Chattopadhyaya was a member then.

The SIT probing the suicide case, which is headed by IGP (Crime) L K Yadav, had issued a questionnaire to Chattopadhyaya on April 2. Stating that his name was not mentioned in the two suicide notes left behind by Chadha, Chattopadhyaya told the HC he was regularly being harassed by the SIT probing the suicide and the “whole game plan is to embarrass” him.

He alleged that the harassment began only after he presented the first status report in the drug trafficking case involving Inspector Inderjeet and SSP Moga Raj Jit. The HC had, in December last year, constituted the SIT headed by Chattopadhyaya to look into the allegations of Raj Jit Singh’s complicity with Inspector Inderjit Singh, who was earlier arrested in a drug case by the anti-drug Punjab STF.

The HC took a strong note of the application filed by Chattopadhyaya and asked the Punjab government to produce the record of the investigation on April 23. The court has said the investigation may continue against other suspects in accordance with law. Chattopadhyaya, in his application, has also mentioned that “several significant facts and pointers, including reportedly the benami house of a DGP… are being investigated to confirm” the role of Arora and Gupta in the case involving Inspector Inderjit and SSP Raj Jit Singh.

Sources said the court was also informed separately that a multi-storied building being constructed in Sector 15 of Chandigarh belonged to DGP (Intelligence) Dinkar Gupta. When contacted, he said, “I cannot talk to you right now”. A message sent on his official number went unanswered.

Chattopadhyaya has also sought transfer of the Chaddha suicide case probe to a retired judge or to the CBI. “It is important to point out that the above senior-most officers are the supervisory officers of the members of the SIT under Sh L.K. Yadav, IGP Crime, and the promotion, posting as well as career progression of the members of the SIT is in the hands of those senior officers.”

In the High Court, the application was filed by Chattopadhyaya on Thursday and listed on Friday after being mentioned by senior advocate Anupam Gupta in the morning. The records of the Bhola drug case were called by the division bench after the mentioning. Punjab’s Advocate General Atul Nanda also appeared in the court after the division bench agreed to hear the case.

Nanda, who was asked last month to look into the matter after Chattopadhyaya had in-camera apprised the court of alleged harassment, told the court it was unfortunate that Chattopadhyaya approached the court instead of directly approaching him. Anupam Gupta, appearing for Chattopadhyaya, told the court that the investigation in the suicide case was being directly monitored on hourly basis by the two DGPs, Arora and Gupta, with the sole purpose of “fixing” Chattopadhyaya.

Chattopadhyaya, along with his application, also filed certain annexures in a sealed cover. The documents containing the information related to the drug trafficking case probe and questionnaire sent to him by the SIT head Yadav in the suicide case were resealed by the court after the hearing.

DGP Suresh Arora did not respond to phone calls and messages sent to him for seeking his comments.

