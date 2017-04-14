DGP orders probe into lapses, communication

Protest scene from Panjab University (Express Photo) Protest scene from Panjab University (Express Photo)

TWO DAYS after the violent clash between members of student unions and police at Panjab University, Chandigarh Police on Thursday decided to conduct an internal probe. The violence left 22 police personnel and half-a-dozen students injured on April 11. The probe was ordered to find out the lapses on its part, communication gap between student unions and PU authorities and others.

The decision to conduct the internal probe was taken by DGP Tajender Singh Luthra and it will be conducted by SSP (UT) Eish Singhal. Sources at the police headquarters, Sector 9, said, “The members of student unions have been on agitation for the last five days and a day before the violent clash, a communication was also flashed by the local intelligence wing. Despite this, a violent clash broke out. We need to check the reasons behind it.”

“The internal probe will include all aspects of the incident. We will examine the role of police personnel, including some senior officials, who were present on the spot and the manner in which the crisis was being handled. We have also come to know that there was some communication gap on the part of PU authorities while talking to student unions,” said Singhal.

Meanwhile, senior police officials have also learned that the police personnel, who were present on the spot when the clash ensued, were not fully prepared to counter the violence and even one of the home guard volunteers, severely injured in the jaw and head in the stone pelting, was not wearing proper headgear at the time of the incident on April 11.

The adequate police force was only rushed to PU when the clash took place on April 11. Sources said in view of the April 6 call by the Joint Student Action Committee that PU would be closed on April 11, police would have taken some steps, including making some preventive arrests, but nothing was done.

