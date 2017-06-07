‘Devise plans to make Chandigarh crime-free’

VP Singh Badnore (File) VP Singh Badnore (File)

Concerned over the deteriorating law and order situation across city, UT Administrator VP Singh Badnore Tuesday convened a high-level meeting of the police department, asking them to check crime, particularly snatching incidents. Stating that he would review the crime situation in the city every month, Badnore also asked the police officers to upgrade their cyber crime cell.

Those who attended the meeting were Parimal Rai, Adviser to the Administrator, Anurag Aggarwal, Home Secretary, Tejinder Singh Luthra UT DGP and other senior police officers of the Chandigarh administration. According to sources, the administrator told the officials that crime incidents, particularly snatchings, needed to be curbed as they really put the police department in a negative light.

There has been a rise in snatching incidents in the city. “Devise special operation plans and effective execution methods to make Chandigarh a safe and crime-free city. Effective interstate coordination was necessary in controlling crime in Chandigarh,” the administrator told the officers, adding that they need to ensure crime mapping for effective offence control.

Badnore also ordered UT DGP Tejinder Singh Luthra and other police officers to train more personnel to handle cyber crime as that had also shown a rise. “ The cyber crime cell should be fully equipped with latest gadgets to check the crime instantaneously. There is a need for adopting innovative and latest softwares to improve our system by equipping the staff with professional skills,” he said. The officers present in the meeting were also directed not to delay the project of video cameras any longer.

“The administrator suggested that ac 24-hour uninterrupted surveillance was required in the city. Also, the police department needs to ensure that each and every CCTV camera installed is working,” said a senior official present in the meeting.

Proper classification of the grievances addressed by the police department was also required, the officials were told. Meanwhile, the administrator also emphasised on the traffic situation in the city. Badnore directed the police to take all possible steps to streamline the traffic within the city, especially during peak hours, using all options including one-way traffic.

“He wants us to get the latest technology to manage traffic across city,”added another official.

