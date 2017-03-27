Despite police efforts, Mohali far from safe

Police inspect a BMW in which Ekam Dhillon’s body was found in Mohali on March 19. (Source: Express Archive) Police inspect a BMW in which Ekam Dhillon’s body was found in Mohali on March 19. (Source: Express Archive)

THE CRIME graph in the district has shown a slight decline in cases such as snatching, dacoity and robbery — but some sensational murder cases have rocked the district.

The Ekam Dhillon murder that happened last week has also left an imprint that the posh areas are also not safe. However, the police claimed that they had managed to curb crime by increasing the number of nakas and special checking drives and said that Dhillon’s murder was the result of a fallout in the family.

According to records, a total of 25 murder cases were registered in 2014 while the number of murders was 22 in 2015 and 19 in 2016. The police said most of the murder cases were reported from areas such as Lalru, Dera Bassi and Kharar.

The police records have further revealed that a total of seven cases of dacoity were registered in 2014 and the number came down to three cases in 2015 and eight in 2016 which, according to the police, is a slight increase.

However, there has been a sharp increase in cases of theft in the district as many as 280 cases were registered in 2014, the number of cases rose to 345 subsequently. The police attribute to the rise in theft cases to the increase in population in the past three years.

Speaking to Chandigarh Newsline, Mohali Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Kuldeep Singh Chahal said they had increased the number of nakas in the city and in the crime-prone areas in towns like Dera Bassi, Zirakpur and Kharar. He said they have also formed teams of CIA staff of the district police to keep tabs on antisocial elements in the district.

“We got success in controlling crimes such as snatchings and vehicle theft. In future we are planning to increase the number of nakas in the district,” claimed the SSP.

When asked about the murder cases, the SSP said in most of the murder and rape cases, the people, who are known to the victims, were involved in the crime. So, the perception that the movement of hardcore criminals is increasing is not correct.

Cases that rocked the district

* A couple was found murdered at a tubewell house in Fatwan village near Kurali on August 30, 2016. The case is yet to be solved. The police claimed that some close relatives of the couple were behind the crime. The woman was raped before being murdered.

* An NRI, Harpreet Singh, was murdered on the outskirts of his native village Swara near Landran on March 16, 2016. The case was cracked by the district police in May 2016 with the arrest of four persons. The victim’s wife, Pawandeep Kaur, was the prime suspect in the case but she could not be arrested as she lives in Canada.

* A jilted lover shot his girlfriend dead in the market of Phase 5 after she refused his proposal of marriage. The case was solved after the prime accused, Gurmeet Singh, a native of Rajjowala village in Ferozepur district, surrendered. Court had held Gurmeet Singh and two of his accomplices guilty of the murder.

