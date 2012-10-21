The design of the memorial to be installed at the Panjab University campus to signify 130 years of its existence was revealed on Saturday.

The conceptual scheme of the monument comprises of three white marble pedestals facing each other,on a black granite hexagon. The two pedestals on the sides represent 65 years of the existence of Panjab University before as well as after Independence. The two side pedestals will accommodate emblems adopted by the university before and after independence. The hexagonal structure will be surrounded by a beautifully landscaped garden with a pathway leading up to the monument.

The central pedestal represents the Universitys growth and development,with the foundation day plaque on it,which was unveiled on Saturday. It will signify the flourishing status of PU with towering ambitions through its curved form from behind (not visible in the photo) reaching skyward.

The walls of the pedestal have been designed with significant architectural detailing. There are 65 grooves at an inclination of 65 degrees on the walls,representing each year of the universitys rich heritage. An element of flowing water through the undulations on the inclined surface of granite has been added to provide serenity to the monument,while also keeping it dust-free.

The radial movements of line of the floor are to remind the alumni of the university to go freely into the world in all directions and yet remain connected to their roots.

The monument has been designed by the Architecture Unit of PU,headed by Harpreet Singh. Along with his team of three members and an advisor,Singh worked on the conceptualisation and designing of the monument for over three weeks. The idea was to capture the importance of this day and the year which stands at the hinge of the universitys history. This is why the growth of 65 years divided in two parts has been depicted at various levels in the monument, said Harpreet Singh.

The venue for installation of the monument has not been decided yet,but is expected to be a central location in the university with enough space for the garden and the pathway leading to it.

