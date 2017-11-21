Dera verdict violence: Pawan arrested for instigating mob

Pawan Insaan Pawan Insaan

PAWAN INSAAN, one of the main accused in a case of instigating the mob to indulge in violence following the conviction of Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim on August 25, was arrested from Lalru on Monday. Pawan, along with Dera spokesman Aditya Insaan, had been absconding for a long time. Pawan, a resident of MSG Complex in Sirsa, was arrested by a team headed by Assitant Commissioner of Police Mukesh Malhotra. Police said Pawan was coming to meet one of his friends when he was arrested around 6 pm.

Pawan, a Dera premi, devoted his life in the service of Gurmeet Ram Rahim. On August 25, Pawan, along with others, instigated the mob to start violence and after their instructions, the mob charged at mediapersons and police. Over 100 vehicles were set ablaze and in the police firing, 36 Dera followers were killed in Panchkula. Later, the picture of Pawan Insaan, along with other accused, appeared in a section of the media and an FIR was filed on the instructions of the Punjab and Haryana High Court. A case was registered at Sector 5 police station. Police said Aditya will also be arrested shortly. Pawan will be produced in court on Tuesday.

For all the latest Chandigarh News, download Indian Express App