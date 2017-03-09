Dera double murder: Bhog ceremony peaceful, premis extend deadline for police probe

Dera followers during the bhog ceremony at Mandi Ahmedgarh Wednesday. Gurmeet Singh Dera followers during the bhog ceremony at Mandi Ahmedgarh Wednesday. Gurmeet Singh

The bhog ceremony for father-son who were shot dead at canteen of Dera Sacha Sauda in village Jaghera of Ludhiana on February 25 remained peaceful at Mandi Ahmedgarh Wednesday. Father-son were residents of Mandi Ahmedgarh of Sangrur and dera followers (premis) in huge numbers attended bhog ceremony at the grain market. Dera followers also extended the deadline for the police to solve the case. Earlier, they had staged protests for three days before agreeing to cremate the bodies and had given deadline of five days to the police to arrest the culprits. The cremation was done on March 1. They had also announced to intensify the agitation if police failed to make any arrests.

“We have decided not to stage any protest further. We are satisfied with police probe. Now, there is no fixed date which we have given to the police. A meeting was held with SSP who assured us of arrests soon. So, we have called off agitation and bhog was done peacefully,” said Swaran Kumar, member of political affairs wing of the dera. Khanna SSP Satinder Singh too said dera followers were satisfied with the probe. “They have been told of all efforts being put in to solve the case,” he said.