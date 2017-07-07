Depose on July 10, court tells SHO

TAKING NOTE of “abuse of power” by senior officials of the UT administration, a local court Thursday asked the station house officer (SHO), Industrial Area, to depose before the court on July 10 with the status report on the issue. The court passed orders on a complaint filed by businessman Kamaljit Singh Bajaj, director of Liquor World Venture, under Section 156 (3) of the CrPC against Additional Excise and Taxation Commissioner, Rakesh Kumar Popli, Assistant Excise and Taxation Commissioner, Ravinder Kaushik, ETOs RL Chugh and Ramesh Bhateja. Bajaj had filed the complaint on July 3 and he had filed a fresh application Thursday seeking early hearing.

Passing the orders Thursday, the court said, “An application has been moved for ‘preponement’ of case. He also placed on record order passed on July 5 by Rakesh Kumar Popli wherein the liquor vend of the applicant has been ordered to be closed for a period of two days. Though this court is not an appellate authority over the orders passed by Rakesh Kumar Popli, however, the court has ample power to take cognizance of offence punishable under IPC.”

The court said, “Apparently the orders issued on July 5 appears to be a non-speaking order as the passing authority as violated the principle of audi alteram partem. It cannot be ruled out with certainty that the present order was passed with an ulterior motive to exact vengeance upon the applicant , who has decided to raise voice against the arbitrariness of the excise officials.”

The case was filed on July 3. He had stated in the complaint that he was allotted six liquor vends under the current excise policy for the year. He alleged that the six liquor vends were controlled by the excise department through the four accused. Bajaj alleged that Ravinder Kaushik illegally tried to seal one of liquor vends being managed by the complainant. He alleged that Kaushik has been nursing a grudge against him. He alleged that the liquor vendors who were close to Kaushik were not allotted vends due to which he nursed a grudge against Bajaj. When contacted Rakesh Kumar Popli was not available for comments.

RL Chugh said, “I know a case has been filed but don’t know what the matter is about.” Ravinder Kaushik, when contacted, said, “The law will take its course. We are doing our duty and our counsel for the state will submit the reply in the court.”

Ramesh Bhateja said, “ I dont know what orders have been given by the court. I agree I went to his vend because there was some stock illegally kept.”

