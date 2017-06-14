Delhi resident arrested for cheating Hallomajra man

Rohit Kumar Rohit Kumar

A 26-YEAR-OLD resident of Delhi, Rohit Kumar, has been arrested for cheating a local resident by alluring him with a prize and transferring his money into different accounts and later withdrawing it through Paytm. The accused was arrested from Ghaziabad on Monday night. Cyber cell officials said that Rohit was a Paytm hacker and also cheated people in Delhi and UP. He was produced in a local court which remanded him in two-day police custody on Tuesday.

In Chandigarh, Rohit cheated a Hallomajra resident, Satyam Kumar, who had purchased some electronic goods from an online shopping portal, HomeShop18, in January this year. Police sources said Rohit had procured the contact number of Satyam and spoke to him claiming that he had won a laptop through a lucky draw and for claiming the laptop, he should deposit Rs 11,000 into a particular account.

In his complaint to the police, Satyam alleged that he had deposited the money into the account but did not receive any laptop and later came to know that he became a victim of fraud.

Police sources said the mobile number through which Rohit had contacted Satyam was found issued in the name of one Swati Vishnoi of Gautam Buddha Nagar in UP, which turned out to be fake. Subsequently, the SBI account number into which Rs 11,000 was transferred was found in the name of Sonam Rao of GGS Marg Cantt in Lucknow, UP, and this too was fake.

Inspector Harinder Singh Sekhon, incharge of cyber cell, said after the scrutiny of the account number, it came to light that the accused withdrew the amount by transferring it into Paytm wallet.

After that, a request was made to Paytm for getting the beneficiary details of duped amount. Sources said the reply revealed that the user of mobile number through which the accused contacted Satyam Kumar, cheated innocent people. He would transfer the amount from one bank account to another and then into Paytm accounts. Rohit moved money from one to another Paytm wallet to confuse the investigation agency.

