Dehradun woman auto gangrape case: Number of police personnel for reward down from 35 to 26

CHANDIGARH POLICE has whittled down the number of police personnel from 35 to 26, who helped during the investigation of the auto gangrape case with a Dehradun woman, which took place last November, and later, the three accused, Mohammed Irfan, Mohammed Garib and Kismat Ali, were arrested.

The numbers were shortened by a review committee, headed by DSP (South) Deepak Yadav. “The earlier submitted list of 35 police personnel were examined thoroughly and it was found that some of the police personnel, who made it to the list, were not part of operational jobs, including conducting raids and arresting the accused,” said a senior police officer.

Constable Ashok, posted at Sector 49 police station, was the first policeman, who had beeen tipped off about the auto driver, Mohammed Irfan, who had raped the woman along with Kismat Ali and Mohammed Garib. Irfan’s arrest led to the arrest of the other two accused. On November 17, the three men gang-raped the woman, who was staying at a PG accommodation in Mohali, and fled after abandoning her in the forest area of Sector 53. Irfan was arrested on November 24.

The 26 policemen shortlisted are Constable Ashok Kumar, Pritpal Singh, Paramjeet Singh, Mohinder Lal, Devinder Singh, Azad Kumar, Sandeep, Paramjeet, Jaiveer, Ashwani, Sanooj Kumar, Head Constable Baljit Singh, Balvir, Gurdeep, Avtar Singh, Sub-Inspector Virender Singh and Inspector Ranjodh Singh. They are all posted at Sector 49 police station. Inspector Nasib Singh, SI Om Parkash and ASI Satish Kumar of Sector 36 PS. Inspector Ram Rattan, Station House Officer of Maloya PS, SI Ashok Kumar, Constable Palwinder Singh, Varinder Kumar, home guard volunteer Major Singh from PS Maloya and Inspector Gurjit Kaur, SHO of PS 31.

A source said, “Though police had announced a cash reward of Rs 1 lakh for any person who would provide information about the accused, the police department is yet to decide on who would be given the cash reward. Senior officials had also announced ad-hoc promotion for the policeman, who would solve the case.”

Police sources said acting on the tip-off received by Constable Ashok, a team, led by SHO of PS 49, Ranjodh Singh, was constituted and Irfan was arrested from his makeshift house in Zirakpur on November 24. His sustained interrogation forced Irfan to reveal the names of Garib and Ali.

