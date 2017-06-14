Degree college admissions: Students blame technical glitches, slow server in online registration process

HSA party members help students with online admission process outside DAV College in Sector 10, Chandigarh,

In the race to secure a seat in college, anxious students in the city are now allegedly facing a major hurdle in their admission process. The online admission process has not been without technical glitches and many students complained Tuesday that they are not getting their one-time-password (OTP) number on their cell phone on time.

Some have also not been able to login and download the forms from the website. The online application,

E-campus, was launched on June 6. Neha, an applicant who went to Post Graduate Government College in Sector 11, said, “I had to wait for two to three hours to get my OTP in the college. At the helpdesk installed by the college, they said that the network was not working. After their third attempt, I received my OTP and submitted my form”.

Another student, Rohit, said, “It took me one full day to register myself and receive the login information after trying thrice. And the fact that there is no option for modification of the form once submitted, it makes the registration process even more gruelling.”

Director of Higher Education (DHE) , Rakesh Kumar Popli, said, “We haven’t received any complaints of technical glitches from any college. Around 8,500 student across city colleges have been enrolled, which shows that there is no problem. If technical problems arise, we will instantly resolve the issue and will not let the process down.”

Meanwhile, talking to Chandigarh Newsline, the developer of the website — Society for Promotion of IT in Chandigarh (SPIC) — head Anil Prashar said, “There are no chances of technical problems. We have a strong infrastructure and we are using the latest server for the admission process. We have four servers for the entire process, which is sufficient enough for 11 colleges. It’s all awareness problem. Sometimes the internet server gets slow and can cause some problems.”

