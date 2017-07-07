Deen Dayal statue in Raj Bhawan: Haryana’s Opposition leader Abhay Singh Chautala sends a stinker to CM

Questioning the unveiling of RSS ideologue Pandit Deen Dayal Upadhyay’s statue within the Haryana Raj Bhawan complex recently, Haryana’s Opposition leader Abhay Singh Chautala has shot off an angry letter to CM M L Khattar. “Chandigarh does not allow installation of statues in public places. Raj Bhawan is not a private property which is subject to whims and fancies of the occupant and the government in power,” the letter said.

“… If you are convinced that Pandit Upadhyay’s contribution to public life was considerable and his thoughts are accepted by large sections of the society and need to be propagated, then I am surprised no one outside those connected to your party were invited for the unveiling… Therefore, I like to believe you must have had doubts about its propriety, that is why the hush-hush affair,” he said.

On June 8, Governor Professor Kaptan Singh Solanki and the CM had unveiled the statue of Upadhyay at the Raj Bhawan.

