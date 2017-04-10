De-addiction centres at all Punjab jails soon: ADGP

ADGP (PRISONS) Rohit Chaudhary inspected Ludhiana central jail on Tajpur Road Sunday. Chaudhary claimed that soon all jails of Punjab would have a drug de-addiction centre each. He also instructed jail staff to ensure that all inmates who are serving time in drug cases undergo urine tests. “This is to ensure that they can be treated properly,” he said.

He said while eight jails in Punjab already had de-addiction centres, such units would be made operational in other jails as well. He said all drug de-addiction centres in Punjab are running under supervision of experts from PGIMER Chandigarh. “As many as 459 inmates are undergoing treatment in centers at jails and another 292 have been shifted to recovery barracks after treatment,” he claimed.

He said a proposal had already been sent to the additional chief secretary to open de-addiction centers in 26 other jails of Punjab.

