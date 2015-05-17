DC asks officials to review sanitary conditions at various colonies

Vivek Atray

With an average of 15 cases of diarrhea being reported everyday at the General Hospital, Sector 6, the district administration has alerted the district officials to review the sanitary conditions in various colonies, and ensure that there is no leakage in water pipelines.

The directions were passed by the Deputy Commissioner (DC), Vivek Atray in a meeting with various district-level held at Mini-Secretariat.

“Last summer, hundreds of cases of diarrhoea were reported from Sector 19, and Abheypur village, due to water contamination, and therefore, the officials need to be prepared to avoid any such situation this year. There are few cases of diarrhea being reported from Kharag Mangoli village, so, officials should visit and check the conditions there,” said Atray, in the meeting.

He directed the officials to focus on the slum areas, including village Kharag Mangoli, Rajiv Colony, Indira Colony, Budanpur, Bir Ghagghar, and parts of Raipur Rani, Kalka and Pinjore, and provide proper arrangements.

“The water-pipelines to there areas should be timely cleaned, and there should not be any stagnation of water.

The garbage including piles of polythene bags found lying dumped should be removed,” said Atray. He also asked the Civil Surgeon, Dr V K Bansal to get ensure that fogging is done in all these areas.

According to Dr Amarjit from General Hospital, Sector-6, as many as 15 patients of diarrhea are being attended on a daily basis, from various parts of Panchkula at the hospital. “This is the most common health problem during summers.

“There have been few cases from Kharag Mangoli as well, but on an average, the number is 60 per cent lesser than last year. We are advising people to maintain proper sanitation in the area, and avoid eating food from outside,” he added.

