Day two Of Navratra: Over 2 lakh throng Mansa Devi, Kalka temple

Written by Akanksha Budhiraja

WITH THE beginning of Navratra, the Mansa Devi Temple and the Kali Mata Shrine in Kalka seem to be witnessing a heavy rush as devotees are flocking to the two places in large numbers so much so that the end of the second Navratra witnessed about 2,09,900 devotees coming to seek blessings.

And, the estimated donation is said to be over Rs 35 lakh. Also, 12 pieces of gold and 180 silver stones were said to be donated at the shrine so far. Day One observed about 1,62,000 devotees, who donated Rs 16,98,296.

While discussing the numbers of Day Two in detail, Mukul Kumar, chief executive of the board of Mansa Devi Temple, revealed, “On Day Two of Navratra, around 47,900 devotees paid a visit and donated about Rs 18,33,947 at the shrine. Besides, foreign currencies were also presented to goddesses at both the temples. 45 Canadian dollars and 25 Euros were also donated in honour of Goddess Mansa Devi during the first two days of the Navratra.

Located over a sprawling 100 acres, Mansa Devi Temple is one of the oldest and famous shrines of northern India.

