Chandigarh: Day temperature goes up by 2°C, rain forecast for today

THE CITY and adjoining states of Punjab and Haryana are likely to witness rainfall on Saturday and Sunday, but without any major change in the temperature. According to the MeT department, the rainfall will also be accompanied by thunderstorm and wind.

The city on Friday recorded an increase of around two degrees Celsius in the day temperature while the night temperature saw a decrease of about one degree Celsius. MeT department has predicted light to moderate rainfall in the next two days in the city and isolated places of Punjab and Haryana.

“There will be rainfall in the next two days which would be accompanied by thunderstorm activity and strong winds,” said Chandigarh MeT director Surinder Paul, adding that a western disturbance over the city would cause precipitation.

On Friday, the maximum temperature recorded in the city was 38.2 degrees Celsius, 1 degree above the normal. The minimum temperature recorded was 23.4 degrees Celsius. No rainfall was witnessed in the city during the last 24 hours.

MeT department officials said the wind speed would exceed the speed of 45 kilometres per hour at isolated places. The normal wind speed remains at 10-15 km per hour.

