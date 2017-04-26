Day later, Aadhaar numbers masked on PDS site

THE AADHAAR numbers which were displayed on the Chandigarh Public Distribution system (PDS) site were masked on Tuesday. The changes on the website epds.nic.in/CHDRPT/epds/ were being made till late at Monday night only to hide the unique identification numbers. The last four digits of the UID were still visible, but the rest have been hidden.

The option of “Ration Card Dynamic Report”, which was blocked after queries were put to senior officials by Chandigarh Newsline on Monday, surfaced again showing “Ration Card Dynamic Report- New”. The proforma had the same columns such as state, district, tehsil, village and type of scheme. When picked up the same village, Dhanas, for which the Aadhaar numbers were displayed on Monday, the UID coloumn displayed masked numbers. For other villages too, the UID numbers were hidden.

Talking to Chandigarh Newsline, Home Secretary Anurag Aggarwal said, “I have been told by the Deputy Commissioner that the facts on the site were available long ago.”

Told that the details were visible till Monday night and hidden later, Aggarwal refused to comment. Sources said that the IT cell was hard at work till late night to hide the numbers .

A senior officer of the Chandigarh Administration said the IT department would find out till when the details were available.

