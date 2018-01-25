Day before promotion panel meet, eligible inspector under probe

A day before the Departmental Promotion Committee (DPC) meeting to review the names of three police inspectors for promotion to the rank of DSP, the Chandigarh Police authorities on Wednesday made one eligible inspector, Charanjeet Singh, subject to a departmental probe, in which he has already been given a clean chit that dates back to last May, putting hurdles in his promotion.

The orders were issued on January 22 by the office of SP (Commandant, IRB), Roshan Lal. The DPC meeting to shortlist the names of three police inspectors took place at the UT Secretariat, Sector 9, on January 23. UT Home Secretary Anurag Agarwal is chairman of the DPC and UT DGP, Tajender Singh Luthra, is a member of the committee.

Inspector Charanjeet Singh is one of the petitioners along with others, who approached the Central Administrative Tribunal (CAT) seeking his promotion and urging the tribunal to send DANIPS cadre police officers out of Chandigarh.

In another development, DGP Luthra has withdrawn all powers related to disciplinary matters, including criminal/corruption cases and prosecution sanctions from SP (Commandant, IRB) Roshan Lal, and handed them over to SP (Headquarters) Eish Singhal. The UT DGP has refused to comment though.

Sources at the police headquarters said, “The decision to reopen a departmental probe against Inspector Charanjeet Singh clearly shows that senior officers want to deprive him of his promotion to the rank of DSP. The order to reopen the probe was issued merely a day before the DPC meeting and his name is now not on the list of eligible candidates for promotion despite the fact that Charanjeet Singh is second on the seniority list of inspectors.”

A senior police officer said, “Roshan Lal is an SP on ad hoc promotion (ORP) and he can deal with disciplinary matters up to the rank of only sub-inspectors. He cannot decide the fate of an inspector rank officer (Charanjeet Singh) in the capacity of ORP SP. We have only corrected his powers.” Roshan Lal was promoted to the rank of SP in October 2015. Subsequently, he was given the charge of Commandant, India Reserve Battalion. He also refused to comment maintaining only senior officers would comment on these two developments.

Inspector Charanjeet Singh said, “I have received a copy of the order that the decision of clean chit, which was given to me in a departmental probe against me was revoked.” In 2015, a departmental probe was opened against Charanjeet in connection with the submission of four seizure memos at Industrial Area police station. But, when the matter reached the court, only three memos were found at the police station.”

