Day after they joined stir against Haryana govt, 9 BDPOs suspended

THE HARYANA government Thursday suspended nine Block Development and Panchayat Officers (BDPOs) who had participated in a protest against the state government along with thousands of sarpanches from various districts against the e-panchayat system along with other demands on Wednesday.

Those suspended are Naresh Dhankar, BDPO Rohtak, Ajeet Singh, BDPO Hisar, Kuldeep, BDPO Sampla, Satpal Singh, BDPO Narwana, Sultan Singh, BDPO Saffidon, Ashok Khatri, BDPO Sonipat, Narender, BDPO Bhuna, Mahesh, BDPO Morni and Taulik Ahmed, BDPO Nuh. The suspension orders were issued by director of development and panchayats Department, Haryana, Sanjay Joon.

The suspension orders also read that chargesheet against all the nine suspended BDPOs would be served to them under Rule 7 of Haryana Civil Services, Punishment and Appeal Rules, 2016 by the respective deputy commissioners of the districts, in which these suspended officers were posted.

Although the suspension order does not mention the reason for the suspension, sources said the state government learned about their participation in the protest and suspended them with immediate effect.

