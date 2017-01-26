Day after murder, Bar Council of Punjab and Haryana observes ‘no work’ day

Justice delivery system in courts across Punjab, Haryana and Chandigarh, including the Punjab and Haryana High Court, remained paralysed on Wednesday due to the call given by the Bar Council of Punjab and Haryana to advocates to observe January 25 as “no work” day after advocate Subhash Gupta’s murder in Hisar on Tuesday. It took the Bar Council just five hours on Tuesday to convene an “extraordinary meeting” to consider it “rarest of rare case” and take a decision to observe “no work” on Wednesday.

However, a Press release, signed by Bar Council chairperson Jai Vir Yadav and released late on Tuesday evening, read, “It was unanimously decided that legal fraternity should show solidarity and express protest against the attack on freedom of expression of lawyers and to maintain the dignity of the legal profession.” By the time a Bar Council delegation, headed by Yadav, went to meet Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Wednesday morning, they were informed that the accused had been arrested.