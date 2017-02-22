Chandigarh: Day after he was denied parking spot at Plaza, man strips, assaults cops

Gurkirpal Singh being treated at GMSH-16 Hospital on Tuesday. (Source: Express photo) Gurkirpal Singh being treated at GMSH-16 Hospital on Tuesday. (Source: Express photo)

A day after he was fined for parking his car in the no-vehicle zone in Sector 17 Plaza, the person on Tuesday stripped at the spot and started loitering around in the city’s most prime shopping area. The shameful act was witnessed by several people who even recorded it on their cell phones. Taking him to be mentally challenged, a few onlookers even offered him clothes, only to receive abuses in return. The man was later identified as Gurkirpal Singh, a resident of Sector 23.

Later, an onlooker informed the police and Singh was taken inside the police post near the spot. But he became more aggressive and allegedly assaulted a few cops and even tried to bite them. The drama lasted for more than 40 minutes before the police somehow managed to overpower Singh and took him to the Government Multispeciality Hospital (GMSH), Sector 16.

The episode didn’t end there as in the hospital Singh unabatedly continued to attack people. He was eventually tied to a stretcher and three security security guards along with male doctors were deployed at the emergency ward to keep an eye on him.

A family member requesting anonymity said, “Gurkirpal had with a met a serious road accident around one and half years ago. He had undergone two major surgeries. He was in depression for the last one week and used to get aggressive sometimes. He is a well-educated man. I don’t know why he behaved like this.” Inspector Ranjeet Singh, SHO of Sector 17 police station, said, “In the preliminary medical examination, doctors didn’t find trace of any drugs or intoxicant. Doctors have asked his parents to provide his medical record for further examination”.