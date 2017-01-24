Day after drowning, Chandigarh civic body starts filling up pond in Sector 49 park

The filling up of the pond at Valley of Animals Park in Sector 49, Chandigarh, Monday. Jaipal Singh The filling up of the pond at Valley of Animals Park in Sector 49, Chandigarh, Monday. Jaipal Singh

A DAY after the death of two-year-old Nandini who drowned in a water pond-cum-fountain in theme park Valley of Animals in Sector 49, the Municipal Corporation started the process to fill up the pond on Monday.

Mayor Asha Jaswal ordered a probe to find out if there was negligence on part of the civic body. MC chief engineer N P Sharma will conduct the probe. Nandini, who came along with her mother in the park, had accidentally slipped into the pond and by the time she was found, she had died.

Mayor Asha Jaswal said, “A probe has been ordered to know whether there was any negligence on the part of MC. It will be checked if proper grills, wiring or a board was in place when the incident occurred. I have also asked the police to check if there was any foul play and whether the child slipped herself or somebody pushed her into the pond.”

DSP (south) Deepak Yadav said, “The police investigation has not found anything foul in the death of Nandini. However, local persons were unhappy with the MC authorities and also requested us to recommend the closure of pond to the authorities concerned.”

The body of the girl was handed over to her family members after a post-mortem examination at GMCH-32 on Monday. The incumbent and previous councillor of the ward indulged in a blame game over the incident. BJP councillor Heera Negi said, “Had the previous councillor taken note of it, this incident wouldn’t have happened. A man drowned during the former councillor’s tenure. Why didn’t he get it closed that time itself?”

However, former councillor H C Kalyan blamed the officials. “I had asked the officials to fill the pond after the first death. Even former UT adviser Vijay Dev had directed them but they did not pay any heed,” Kalyan told Chandigarh Newsline. In July 2012, Tinkoo, 20, had drowned in the pond and died.