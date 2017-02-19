Day 2: 60,000 visitors attend Rose fest

The second day of the 45th Chandigarh Rose Festival saw a footfall of 60,000 residents from the Tricity and surrounding areas. The main attraction of the 45th Rose Festival on Saturday also remained the helicopter rides. The day ended with a performance by singer Sukshinder Shinda at the Leisure Valley. He began the event with the song “Chitt karey sajna de vede” and dedicated a special song to the festival “red rose waango tu vi fabhti”.

The other attractions of the day were the crowning ceremony of the Rose King and Queen by Anurag Agarwal, IAS, Home Secretary of the Chandigarh Administration. Ashok Khurana was crowned as Rose King and Usha Sharma as Rose Queen. This was followed by the crowning ceremony of Rose Prince and Princess, the contest for newly-married couples, photography exhibition, folk dance, and the kite-flying competition.