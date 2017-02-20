Daughter of Punjab cop killed in road accident

Days after 11 people were crushed to death inside their vehicle in Firozpur after a truck fell on it, tragedy struck near Phillaur on Sunday when daughter of a Punjab Police Inspector lost her life after a trala (big truck) loaded with wheat bags fell on their car.

The deceased has been identified as Ashwin Dhariwal (18). The incident occurred when Inspector Rachpal Singh along with his family were on their way to Tehang village near Nawanshahr.

On Phillaur-Nawanshahr road, Singh parked his car to get some items from a nearby shop. While he and his wife got down, the girl and grandparents remain seated inside. After some time, they got down to have some food and even urged the girl to do so. But she refused saying that she was studying for her engineering exams inside.

After a few minutes as the grandparents were returning towards the car, they saw an overloaded truck lose control and fall atop the car. People rushed to the spot and a crane was even called to pull out the truck. After a long struggle, the girl was taken out of the mangled car and rushed to the hospital but she succumbed to injuries. The driver and his helper were arrested the police said.