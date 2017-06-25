Dancing dreams with a spring in their step and glint in the eye

Slum children practise their moves at the roundabout of Sector 2 and Sector 6 in Panchkula. Source: Jaipal Singh Slum children practise their moves at the roundabout of Sector 2 and Sector 6 in Panchkula. Source: Jaipal Singh

IT IS 7 pm and the summer sun is still some way from setting. Amid the rush of home-bound traffic, a man suddenly flies up in the air from the green island of the Bella Vista roundabout in Panchkula, landing on his feet in a somersault. Another follows him, then another, and another.

Everyday, the busy roundabout is the unlikely setting that a group of dance enthusiasts from Majri Chowk in Manimajra uses to practise its gig — cartwheels, jumps, kicks and other moves, drawing a small group of awed onlookers around them and curious stares from people driving around the rounabout.

As the group of mostly teenagers, dressed in loose-fitted T-shirts and baggy trousers, puts its best foot forward, the crowd applauds. But the Green Light Group, as the dancers calls themselves, is looking for a bigger stage and a wider audience.

The boys have been sweating it out daily because they want to make it to the auditions of popular television dance competitions such as Dance India Dance (DID) and India’s Got Talent (IGT).

“We don’t have any heroes that we are tyring to copy, we try to set a benchmark for ourselves, by improving our performances every day,” says Shakti.

Their trainer, Samar, who has been dancing since his school days, says dancing is a passion for each one of the individuals at the roundabout. “For as long as I can remember, dance has been my first love and I want to make a name for myself in the field of dance and also help others in the group achieve their dreams and make a place for themselves in the field.”

Two members of the group auditioned for dance shows, but did not get chosen. But, that has evidently not disheartened them. Their families, who are happy that the youngsters are involved in something constructive and creative, are also supportive. “Initially, our families were a little apprehensive, but now, they motivate us to do better,” says Samar.

They are already performers. “We are now invited to dance at various functions all over Punjab, where we get to perform in front of an audience and also gain some professionalism in the field,” adds Rahul, one of the members, who says that right now, they are not concerned about making money, but just working hard to make a name for themselves and be part of the big dance competitions on television.

“It’s only then that people will know about us and our capability,” said Luv.

He and his brother Kush add that they auditioned last month in Ludhiana for a street dance competition and although they didn’t make it to the next level, they have been training hard for their next audition in July.

During the day, these young dancers are either employed at shops or work on a daily wage basis to contribute to their family income. The evenings, however, are reserved for dance. “Anything for dance,” sums up Satish.

