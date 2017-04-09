‘Dance party’ in Jind jail: One more deputy jail superintendent may face action

The government had ordered an inquiry after video footages of the “dance party” had gone viral on social media few days back. Express photo The government had ordered an inquiry after video footages of the “dance party” had gone viral on social media few days back. Express photo

Days after an inquiry indicted a Jail Superintendent and Deputy Jail Superintendent for a “dance party” held in Jind District Jail to celebrate Holi, another Deputy Jail Superintendent Sanjeev Budhwar has come under the scanner for reportedly being present at the function that took place on March 6.

The government had ordered an inquiry after video footages of the “dance party” had gone viral on social media few days back. A probe panel comprising Jind’s DC Vinay Singh and Inspector General of Prisons Jagjit Singh had indicted Jail Superintendent Atma Ram and Deputy Jail Superintendent Sewa Singh.

Later, it was brought into the notice of government that Budhwar was also present at the venue. The government has now sought a report from Jind DC on this. A senior officer privy to the matter said Budhwar’s presence had been established during the supplementary probe. “It’s responsibility of any of the officer present on the spot to prevent anything which take place contrary to rules. So, now Budhwar may also face music along with other indicted officers,” said the officer.

When contacted, Director General (Prisons) Sudhir Chaudhary said, “The action, if any, in case of gazetted officers is to be done at government level.” Budhwar did not respond to the phone call and text message sent on his mobile to seek his comments.

Earlier, Haryana’s Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Ram Niwas had said strict disciplinary action would soon be taken against the Jail Superintendent Atma Ram and Deputy Jail Superintendent Sewa Singh.

According to the first inquiry report, the incident occurred due to the negligence of these officers and the cultural programme was organised in their knowledge. “Violation of the jail manual has definitely occurred as calling outsiders for such programmes on jail premises and involvement of officers in such programmes is not within the bounds of propriety,” Ram Niwas had stated.

