Dadumajra: Fire breaks out again at dumping ground

RESIDENTS OF Dadumajra were left choking after a major fire broke at the dumping ground yet again. The condition was such that the smoke engulfed the entire area and residents were complaining of breathing problems. Though the exact reason for the fire is not yet known, officials feel that the presence of various gases under the garbage in the dumping ground and above that presence of dry leaves causes fire at the ground.

Narinder Kumar, a local resident, said that the fire broke two days ago and the authorities visited the area on Sunday when the situation had worsened. “The smoke has engulfed areas up to sectors 37, 38, 38 west,” he added. The dumping ground receives thousands of tonnes of dry leaves and other inflammable material on a daily basis.

Local councillor Farmila Devi and Joint Commissioner Manoj Khatri also rushed to the spot today. “The situation is such that people are suffering from respiratory problems and irritation in the eyes. I have been here since morning and I know what the condition is. My heart pained to see a person who has just been operated upon and is suffering from breathing problem because of this,” said Farmila. The residents even argued with the Joint Commissioner as to why no proper solution was being found.

Firemen had been spraying earth over the area in order to douse the flames. “In fact, there is more smoke when water is sprayed. So they have been spraying earth,” added Farmila. This is the second fire in 20 days. Last time, when a fire broke at the dumping ground, the smoke had engulfed the area up to Sector 22. Farmila added that the permanent solution to this was that the dumping ground is shifted.

